Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Public Storage in San Jose. (Published Monday, June 18, 2018)

Surveillance video captured the robbery on May 1, showing a man in the black beanie walking into the Public Storage business office on Aborn Road in East San Jose with a gun and demanding money from an employee.

The man waved the handgun in the employee's face, took cash and then hopped into a silver Chevy Blazer and sped off, police said.