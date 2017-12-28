Berkeley police on Thursday released surveillance video of an assault and attempted robbery last week at a Chevron gas station, and they are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

Just before 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Berkeley officers responded to an assault and attempted robbery at a Chevron station at 1300 San Pablo Ave. The clerk said the suspect jumped over the counter and began assaulting him, police said.

The victim suffered a bloody nose and lips and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, police said.

Police released security camera footage of the assault and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The footage shows the suspect jumping the front counter, assaulting the victim and attempting to open the cash register.

The suspect then exited the store and fled westbound on Gilman Street, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 160-170 pounds and wearing a black beanie, white hoodie, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information should notify Robbery Detective Joe LeDoux at 510-981-5742 or jledoux@cityofberkeley.info.