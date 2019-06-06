The Vallejo Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two masked, armed suspects who stole multiple electronics from a T-Mobile store Sunday. Video Courtesy: Vallejo Police Department

The Vallejo Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two masked, armed suspects who stole multiple electronics from a T-Mobile store Sunday.

Surveillance footage caught two suspects, a man and a woman, entering the store located on 3587 Sonoma Boulevard at around 11:10 a.m. One is seen pointing handguns at employees and ordering them to go to the back of the store.

The suspects then reportedly placed multiple electronic devices in their backpacks before running out toward Sonoma Blvd.

One of the suspects left the handgun behind, it was later determined to be an airsoft gun.

One of the suspects was described as a black man standing 6 feet tall, wearing a 49ers hooded jacket and dark-colored pants with a red bandana covering his face.

The other was descrived as a black woman standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and was seen wearing a multicolored hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black bandana covering her face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division at 707-648-4524.