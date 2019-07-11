Possible witness vehicle in killing of teen outside a Livermore Taco Bell.

Police in Livermore are asking anyone who may have witnessed a shooting outside a Taco Bell restaurant Monday night, which killed a teen boy, to come forward.

On Thursday, police released a photo of a white Volkswagen vehicle that was in the fast-food restaurant's drive-thru at the time of the shooting.

They're hoping the Volkswagen's driver may have information and are asking them to call police at (925) 371-4970.

According to police, just before the 9:25 p.m. shooting, the victim got into an argument with 21-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez near the restaurant, located at 985 E. Stanley Blvd. Tellez then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the teen before fleeing, police said.

Jorge Luis Tellez

Photo credit: Livermore Police Department

The teen was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He, however, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police have not yet released the name of the 16-year-old victim.

Officers with the department's SWAT team served a search warrant on Tellez's home early Tuesday morning but did not find him. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about his location should notify law enforcement immediately.