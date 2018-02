Getty Images File image of a San Francisco police car.

Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly struck another male with a hatchet in San Francisco Wednesday.

Officers say the 38-year-old victim was walking home at around 1:00 a.m. near Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street when the suspect yelled at him and struck him with a hatchet before running off in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.