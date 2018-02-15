Police Seeking Man Who Exposed Himself on Bus in Walnut Creek - NBC Bay Area
Police Seeking Man Who Exposed Himself on Bus in Walnut Creek

By Bay City News

Published at 5:41 PM PST on Feb 15, 2018

    Walnut Creek PD
    Surveillance images of a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman on a public bus on Feb. 6. (Feb. 15, 2018)

    Walnut Creek police announced Thursday they are looking for a man who allegedly exposed his penis while seated across from a woman on a public bus last week.

    The man was riding the Walnut Creek Free Trolley when he exposed himself and committed a lewd act at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to police.

    When the bus reached the Walnut Creek BART station, the woman reported the incident to the bus driver who then called the police. The man, however, exited the bus before he could be detained, police said.

    Police have released photos of the suspect, who is described as a black man who was clean-shaven, wearing a red baseball cap, a dark quarter-zip crew neck pullover, light gray basketball shorts and dark-colored running shoes. He is between 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 6 feet tall, according to police.

    Anyone who recognizes or can identify the suspect is encouraged to call Detective A. Mitcalf at (925) 943-5870.

