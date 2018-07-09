Police Shut Down ICE Protest Camp in San Francisco

Police on Monday arrested protesters who had been camping outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in San Francisco to demonstrate against federal policies that separated families at the border and to call for the abolishment of the agency.

The encampment established in the area of Sansome and Washington streets was removed because there are specific restrictions about sidewalk camping, according to police. Police stated that the groups were advised for several weeks about the restrictions.

Since the encampment was established last week, the impact on traffic in the area was minimal due to the Fourth of July holiday.

"While the midweek holiday contributed to a lower flow of traffic throughout the downtown area, this block is being reopened to coincide with the resumption of regular traffic patterns beginning Monday morning," Grace Gatpandan with the police department said.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many protesters were arrested.