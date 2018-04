An armed suspect and police were in a stand-off in Alameda Saturday afternoon, a source told NBC Bay Area.

Police started to clear the scene and the standoff situation is under control, officials said.



Alameda Police Lieutenant and numerous other police responded to a scene at Orion St. and West Tower Ave. in Alameda around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

No other information was immediately available.

Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.