Police Standoff in Milpitas, SWAT on Scene - NBC Bay Area
Police Standoff in Milpitas, SWAT on Scene

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Police and SWAT are responding to a barricade incident in Milpitas.

    Milpitas police and SWAT are responding to an incident near 23 N. Temple Drive in which a suspect wanted for a possible assault after he attacked a woman has barricaded himself inside a residence, according to witnesses.

    The alleged assault occurred when the man, who the apartment manager said was acting erratically, went outside and hit a woman, the manager said. He did not know if the suspect knew the victim.

    The suspect refuses to come out of the residence despite multiple callouts from the SWAT team.

    Both sides of Calaveras Boulevard and Temple drive are closed to traffic.

      

