Police Surround Home in San Jose With Possibly Armed Person Inside - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Surround Home in San Jose With Possibly Armed Person Inside

By NBC Bay Area

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Surround Home in San Jose With Possibly Armed Person Inside
    NBC Bay Area

    Police set up a perimeter around a home in San Jose late Sunday after receiving reports there may be an armed occupant inside, according to the department.

    Just before 5 p.m., officers received a call for a welfare check in the 2100 block of Stone Avenue in San Jose, police said. They were told there may be a gun inside the residence.

    Officers blocked off Stone Avenue between Curtner Avenue at Perrymont Avenue as they tried to make contact with the people inside the home, police said.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices