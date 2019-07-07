Police set up a perimeter around a home in San Jose late Sunday after receiving reports there may be an armed occupant inside, according to the department.

Just before 5 p.m., officers received a call for a welfare check in the 2100 block of Stone Avenue in San Jose, police said. They were told there may be a gun inside the residence.

Officers blocked off Stone Avenue between Curtner Avenue at Perrymont Avenue as they tried to make contact with the people inside the home, police said.

No further details were immediately available.