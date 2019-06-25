Police Swarm Ford Dealership in Morgan Hill - NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Ford Dealership in Morgan Hill

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Police sources tell NBC Bay Area multiple people have been shot.

    Police late Tuesday have surrounded a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill on reports of a shooting.

    Police sources tell NBC Bay Area multiple people have been shot by what is believed to be a disgruntled employee or former employee.

    No other information was immediately available.

