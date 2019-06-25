Police late Tuesday have surrounded a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill on reports of a shooting.
Police sources tell NBC Bay Area multiple people have been shot by what is believed to be a disgruntled employee or former employee.
No other information was immediately available.
BREAKING: Shooting at Morgan Hill Ford Store Dealership. PD believes the suspect was recently fired. At least two people shot. Working to get more details.— Ian Cull (@NBCian) June 26, 2019
Multiple batches of PD flying down 101 south to Morgan hill for the active shooter at the Ford dealership. pic.twitter.com/10h1VxbEbn— Dyrelh S Villarico (@Dyrelh) June 26, 2019
#MorganHill#police, #Sheriff units and #CHP going through lot at #Ford dealership. Sources say shooting by ‘disgruntled’ employee or former employee. Victims ‘appear’ to have been workers but investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/vT8xvZw4W3— Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) June 26, 2019
#BREAKING: Police swarm Ford dealership in Morgan Hill. Police sources tell @NBCBayArea multiple people have been shot. https://t.co/6jNTLc1EN8pic.twitter.com/5Es0rldZQK— Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 26, 2019
#CHP officers moving back crowd swarming #ConditRoad in #MorganHill where #police and #Sheriff’s Dept investigating possible multiple shooting/ suicide at #Ford dealership. Still considered ‘active area’ but no more apparent search going on outside Ford lot now. pic.twitter.com/rku3jnGoe4— Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) June 26, 2019
Shaken employees leave Ford Dealership in Morgan Hill after workplace shooting. @nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/XiMVWwd7Lb— Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) June 26, 2019
#Breaking : Heavy presence from multiple agencies in #MorganHill at Condit and E. Dunne Ave. after gunman opened fire at local Ford dealership pic.twitter.com/RVLCtNkTCA— Laura Garcia (@LauraGarciaNBC) June 26, 2019