Police Swarm San Jose Neighborhood, But It's a False Alarm

Police respond to a report of a shooting Thursday evening in San Jose, but it ended up being a false alarm.

Police and tactical teams in San Jose swarmed a neighborhood in Evergreen Valley late Thursday on a report of a shooting, but the report later was determined to be unfounded, police said.

Officers received an anonymous call regarding a shooting on Freya Drive in San Jose, police said. Officers conducted an investigation and determined no shooting had occured.

The heavy police response shut down Aborn Road between San Felipe Road and Teddington Drive, as more than 20 San Jose patrol cars and a SWAT tactical vehicle surrounded the area.