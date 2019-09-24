The Fremont Police Department is monitoring the efficiency of the department's Tesla Model S as part of a pilot program to determine if it is a good fit for law enforcement use.

A police officer in Fremont was driving the department’s Tesla Model S patrol car Friday night when, according to a report from the East Bay Times, he became involved in a “felony vehicle” pursuit – and then received warning that he only had about six miles of battery life left.

Officer Jesse Hartman radioed into dispatch to inform them of his predicament and to let them know that he may not be able to continue the pursuit, which had begun in Fremont and included speeds up to 120 miles per hour, the paper reported.

“If someone else is able, can they maneuver into the number one spot?” Hartman asked on the radio as he approached Milpitas. The East Bay Times reported that it wasn’t long after Hartman requested assistance that the vehicle leading the pursuit began driving in the shoulder, dangerously passing traffic, so the department called off the chase.

CHP officers later found the “felony vehicle” in the bushes near Milpitas, and the Santa Clara Police Department issued a felony warrant for the driver, who was not found, according to the paper.

Hartman located a charging station in San Jose. According to a Fremont police spokesperson, Geneva Bosques, the Tesla hadn’t been recharged after the shift preceding Hartman’s. Had it been recharged, it should have lasted throughout his shift. According to the report from the East Bay Times, Fremont Police Capt. Sean Washington said the vehicle usually has about 40% to 50% of battery life left after a shift.

Back in March, the Fremont police department purchased the Tesla as part of a pilot program aimed at measuring the vehicle’s efficiency to see if it would be a good fit for law enforcement use. The paper reported that officials have been monitoring the Tesla and will be reporting their findings about the effectiveness of the car to the city council soon.