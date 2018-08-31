There is hope from police that a new tool will help keep both officers and the community safer. NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo reports from the police training center in South San Jose with a story you'll see only on NBC Bay Area.

The new weapon, a BolaWrap, looks like an electric razor, as big as a phone, and is meant to stop a running suspect in their tracks. Cops are starting to test the tool nationwide. The goal is to give police another non-lethal option when trying to arrest a suspect who is not cooperating.

