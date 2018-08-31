Police Test BolaWrap as Non-Lethal Alternative for Detaining Uncooperative Suspect - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Test BolaWrap as Non-Lethal Alternative for Detaining Uncooperative Suspect

Published 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police Test Non-Lethal Option for Uncooperative Suspects

    There is hope from police that a new tool will help keep both officers and the community safer. NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo reports from the police training center in South San Jose with a story you'll see only on NBC Bay Area.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    There is hope from police that a new tool will help keep both officers and the community safer.

    The new weapon, a BolaWrap, looks like an electric razor, as big as a phone, and is meant to stop a running suspect in their tracks. Cops are starting to test the tool nationwide. The goal is to give police another non-lethal option when trying to arrest a suspect who is not cooperating.

    NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo in the video above reports from the police training center in South San Jose with a story you'll see only on NBC Bay Area.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices