Berkeley Police Department released information stating that a person has been approaching and initiating sexually-related conversations with boys at a city park.

According to police, a total of four cases have been reported since May 2019 of a male approaching boys between the ages of 5 and 9 years old at Codornices Park. The park is located on the 1201 block of Euclid Avenue.

The suspicious male has been described as a white male, 12 to 18 years old, with a thin build, blonde or brown hair and braces on his teeth. He's been seen wearing a light-colored bicycle helmet and riding a blue or green bike.

Berkeley Police encourages parents visiting Codornices Park to speak with your children about the dangers of talking to strangers, supervising your child throughout the park and reporting any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Berkeley Police Department Youth Services Unit at 510-981-5715. If you see the male described above while at the park, you are encouraged to call the Berkeley Police Department Emergency 911.