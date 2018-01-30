An 11-year-old Hollister girl went missing Tuesday, and police in Hollister and Gilroy were asking for the public's help in finding her.

Bridget Gisele Aldana went missing from Maze Middle School in Hollister. She was last seen at 8:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Meridian Street, according to the Hollister Police Department.

Bridget is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, wieghing about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, gray sweater, blue jeans and white shoes, police said.

She took extra clothing with her when she left home, police said.

Bridget recently moved from the state of Washington to Hollister. Police believe she could be in the Gilroy area, and the Gilroy Police Department was assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Bridget's whereabouts is requested to contact the Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800-78-CRIME.