Suspect Surrenders to Police Following Standoff in Oakland
Suspect Surrenders to Police Following Standoff in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Suspect Surrenders to Police Following Standoff in Oakland

    Police in Oakland were able to take a suspect into custody without incident following a standoff Friday morning.

    Officers with guns draw were seen near Judd Place and 50th Avenue, converging on a vehicle with their armored police vehicle. Oakland Police said there was some kind of accident and officers feared one of the drivers might have been armed and passed out.

    After a short standoff, the suspect surrendered to police.

    No other information was immediately available. 

