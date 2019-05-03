Suspect Surrenders to Police Following Standoff in Oakland

Police in Oakland were able to take a suspect into custody without incident following a standoff Friday morning.

Officers with guns draw were seen near Judd Place and 50th Avenue, converging on a vehicle with their armored police vehicle. Oakland Police said there was some kind of accident and officers feared one of the drivers might have been armed and passed out.

After a short standoff, the suspect surrendered to police.

No other information was immediately available.

