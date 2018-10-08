La Victoria Bakery in San Francisco's Mission district is set to close permanently on Tuesday after 65 years in the city. (Oct. 8, 2018)

A beloved bakery in San Francisco’s Mission district is set to close for good Tuesday.

La Victoria Bakery has been operating in the city for more than 65 years. A sign on the door says it will close at the end of the day Tuesday.

Staff members say a family dispute is part of the reason for the closure. They say they are hearing from disappointed customers who remember it as a landmark in the Mission since they were children.

La Victoria's baker said she plans to open another kitchen in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. She continued taking orders Monday for Day of the Dead, hoping to stay connected with loyal customers.