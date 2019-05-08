Popular Golf and Tennis Club Closing in Santa Clara

After more than 30 years on the green and on the tennis courts, players at the Santa Clara Golf and Tennis Club will need to find another place to go. The facility is set to close in October.

"Breaks my heart," golfer Craig Higashi said. "This is my home course, so I play here almost every day and I have friends here. So it's going to be a sad moment when it leaves."

Higashi has been playing at the facility for the last 15 years and said up until now, news of the shut down was only just a rumor.

In an e-mail to NBC Bay Area, Santa Clara city officials said the club is closing to make way for "CityPlace Santa Clara." The city describes it as a "mixed-use development of more than 9 million square feet."

That could mean stores, restaurants and even apartments.

The Santa Clara City Council approved the $6.5 billion center back in June 2016.

The general manager of the golf and tennis club was not available Wednesday to provide comment on this story, but golfers at the facility said they are disappointed about the closure.