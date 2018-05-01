The Hello Kitty Cafe truck — a bright pink Mercedes van adorned with flowers and the feline Sanrio mascot — will be making several stops in the Bay Area in the next few weeks.
According to its event page, the Instagram-famous truck is slated to appear in the following locations:
- Santana Row in San Jose: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12
- Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 19
The Hello Kitty truck tours different cities selling — you guessed it — Hello Kitty gear and sweet treats, including T-shirts, coffee mugs and undoubtedly cloying macarons and doughnuts.
Wherever it goes, a bounty of Instagram posts are sure to follow. Since making its debut at the annual Hello Kitty Con, a (surprisingly real) convention devoted to all things Hello Kitty, the truck and its retail items have attracted a rabid following on social media.
Watch the video above to see some highlights from a past event.