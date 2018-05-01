Popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Coming to San Francisco, San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Coming to San Francisco, San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 16 minutes ago

    The Hello Kitty Cafe truck — a bright pink Mercedes van adorned with flowers and the feline Sanrio mascot — will be making several stops in the Bay Area in the next few weeks. 

    According to its event page, the Instagram-famous truck is slated to appear in the following locations: 

      The truck will stay in each scheduled location until 8 p.m., or when supplies sell out. Scheduled stops are also planned in Pleasanton (May 26) and Walnut Creek (June 2), but detais on those events have yet to be released.

      The Hello Kitty truck tours different cities selling — you guessed it — Hello Kitty gear and sweet treats, including T-shirts, coffee mugs and undoubtedly cloying macarons and doughnuts. 

      Wherever it goes, a bounty of Instagram posts are sure to follow. Since making its debut at the annual Hello Kitty Con, a (surprisingly real) convention devoted to all things Hello Kitty, the truck and its retail items have attracted a rabid following on social media. 

      Watch the video above to see some highlights from a past event. 


