The country-touring truck made a stop in Walnut Creek last weekend, and it has several upcoming trips scheduled throughout the Bay Area.

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck — a bright pink Mercedes van adorned with flowers and the feline Sanrio mascot — will be making several stops in the Bay Area in the next few weeks.

According to its event page, the Instagram-famous truck is slated to appear in the following locations:



The truck will stay in each scheduled location until 8 p.m., or when supplies sell out. Scheduled stops are also planned in Pleasanton (May 26) and Walnut Creek (June 2) , but detais on those events have yet to be released.

The Hello Kitty truck tours different cities selling — you guessed it — Hello Kitty gear and sweet treats, including T-shirts, coffee mugs and undoubtedly cloying macarons and doughnuts.

Wherever it goes, a bounty of Instagram posts are sure to follow. Since making its debut at the annual Hello Kitty Con, a (surprisingly real) convention devoted to all things Hello Kitty, the truck and its retail items have attracted a rabid following on social media.



Watch the video above to see some highlights from a past event.



