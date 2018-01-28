Popular Ramen Shop Ippudo Opens in San Francisco

Ippudo, the 33-year-old popular ramen chain from Japan from "Ramen King" Shigemi Kawahara that opened in Berkeley last year, is now debuting in San Francisco.

Named after a Japanese word that means "first wind" or "first of its kind," Ippudo is known for friendly hospitality and a deliciously nerdy approach to ramen noodles, which can be ordered in various shapes and levels of firmness. The grand opening is slated for Sunday, and perpetual lines at 18 Yerba Buena Lane are expected thereafter.

Ippudo serves various types of ramen, including a vegan variety, but is best known for the milky pork-based tonkotsu broth, which takes a mere 26 hours to make.

Photo credit: Ghost Media Inc.

And when it comes to beverages, the bar at Ippudo's San Francisco location features over 50 varieties of sake.

The interior of Ippudo's San Francisco location.

Photo credit: Ghost Media Inc.

The interior of Ippudo's San Francisco location features an approximation of a giant tea whisk.



Ippudo restaurants feature a lively and fun atmosphere.

Photo credit: Ghost Media Inc.

The chain itself is known as being lively and fun, which is part of the overall philosophy.

