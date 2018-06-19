The Port of Oakland is presenting free movies at Jack London Square this summer, starting with a showing of the baseball film "The Sandlot" on Thursday night.

The Port says that guests at the event at the Ferry Lawn, which is located next to the ferry dock at the foot of Clay Street, will be treated to swag, photo opportunities and fun activities provided by the Oakland A's, including team mascot Stomper, who will be on hand from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"It's wonderful to see hundreds of people come together at Jack London Square to enjoy our outdoor movie nights," Pam Kershaw, the Port of Oakland's director of commercial real estate, said in a statement.

Kershaw said, "The Oakland A's home office is at the square and their participation in our summer's first Waterfront Flick will make it extra special."

Waterfront Flicks will be presented every other Thursday evening at 8 p.m., with pre-film, family-oriented activities on the Ferry Lawn. The free movies begin at sunset.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to set up lawn chairs and bring blankets.

Other movies that will be shown are "The Greatest Showman" on July 5, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on July 19, "Bridesmaids" on Aug. 2, "Coco" on Aug. 16 and "Black Panther" on Aug. 30.

Port officials said many Jack London Square restaurants will be offering specials for Waterfront Flicks and pets are welcome at restaurants that have outdoor dining year-round.

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream will be selling ice creams, sweets and hot chocolate from their mobile cart.