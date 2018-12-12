A man was trapped in a vent at a vacant restaurant in San Lorenzo before being rescued Wednesday morning. (Dec. 12, 2018)

First responders on Wednesday rescued a trespasser — possibly a burglar — who was reportedly trapped for about two days in a vent at a vacant restaurant in San Lorenzo, according to officials.

The man, seen caked in grease as he was still stuck in the narrow passageway Wednesday morning, was taken into custody after being freed from the grimy vent at the restaurant located along the 700 block of Bockman Road, officials said.

Fire units were initially dispatched to the restaurant after receiving word from a neighboring business that someone was yelling from the restaurant, according to officials.

As firefighters arrived to the scene, they heard moaning coming from inside the restaurant. They eventually came across the man who told them he had been stuck in the duct system above the stove for about two days.

Crews managed to free the man in about 30 minutes, according to officials. The man did not suffer any serious injuries, but he was said to be suffering from fatigue, body cramps and pain in his extremities.