Possible Measles Exposure at Sauced BBQ & Spirits in Livermore - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Possible Measles Exposure at Sauced BBQ & Spirits in Livermore

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Possible Measles Exposure at Sauced BBQ & Spirits in Livermore

    Health officials are warning about another possible measles exposure in the Bay Area.

    The Alameda County Public Health Department said the possible measles exposure occurred Saturday at Sauced BBQ & Spirits Restaurant in downtown Livermore. Anyone who was at the restaurant between 8 to 11 p.m. that evening may have been exposed to the virus, official said.

    Everyone who was at the restaurant during that time should watch for the following symptoms: fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that can last up to a week. Some people may develop complications such as diarrhea, middle ear infection and pneumonia.

    Anyone who develops those symptoms should contact a doctor.

    The Livermore incident follows another incident where a traveler may have spread the virus in Santa Clara County.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices