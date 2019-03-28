Health officials are warning about another possible measles exposure in the Bay Area.

The Alameda County Public Health Department said the possible measles exposure occurred Saturday at Sauced BBQ & Spirits Restaurant in downtown Livermore. Anyone who was at the restaurant between 8 to 11 p.m. that evening may have been exposed to the virus, official said.

Everyone who was at the restaurant during that time should watch for the following symptoms: fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that can last up to a week. Some people may develop complications such as diarrhea, middle ear infection and pneumonia.

Anyone who develops those symptoms should contact a doctor.

The Livermore incident follows another incident where a traveler may have spread the virus in Santa Clara County.