Health Department Warns of Possible Measles Exposure in San Francisco

The warning comes after an adult from Santa Clara County visited several locations in the city while contagious with the virus

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 22 minutes ago

    Health Department Warns of Possible Measles Exposure in San Francisco

    Health officials have issued a warning about a possible measles exposure in San Francisco.

    The warning comes after an adult from Santa Clara County visited several locations in the city while contagious with the virus. San Francisco Department of Public Health officials said there is no measles outbreak and the risk to the general public is low.

    Health officials said the person was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.

    Below is a timeline of San Francisco locations the person with measles visited during the first week of April. Health officials said the risk of exposure was present only during the times and dates listed.

    Monday April 1

     

    • 6:56 am – 8:13 am | Caltrain train 319 northbound. First car of train (car 116).
    • 8:45 am – 9:15 am | Caltrain train 232 southbound. Last car of train (car 116).
    • 8:15 - 9:45 am | SF Muni Bus #47
    • 8:00 – 10:00 am | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue
    • 8:30 am – 7:00 pm | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave

     

    Tuesday April 2

     

    • 8:00 am - 7:30 pm | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave
    • 8:00 am – 9:30 am | Johnny Doughnuts at 392 Fulton St
    • 8:00 – 10:00 am | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue
    • 6:30 – 8:00 pm | Double Decker Restaurant at 465 Grove St

     

    Wednesday April 3

     

    • 8:00 – 10:00 am | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue
    • 8:30 am - 3:30 pm | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave
    • 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm | Caltrain station, 700 4th Street
    • 3:34 pm – 5:10 pm | Caltrain train 258 southbound. Second car from the back (car 3861).
    • 5:32 pm – 6:15 pm | Caltrain train 279 northbound. Second car from the front (car 3861).

     

    The San Francisco case is not tied to other possible measles exposures recently reported in the Bay Area.

    San Francisco and Santa Clara public health departments are working together to investigate this incident.

