Santa Clara County health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure after confirming an international traveler visiting the area had the virus.
Officials said the adult traveler was exposed to measles overseas and not in the Bay Area. The case is also not tied to the cluster of three cases reported in the Bay Area earlier this month.
The traveler visited the following areas from March 16 through March 23. View a timeline below the map.
Saturday, March 16
- 9 to 11 a.m.: T Mobile Store, 789 El Camino Real in Sunnyvale
- 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon: International House of Pancakes, 644 North First St. in San Jose
- 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Apple Visitor Center, 10600 N. Tantau Ave. in Cupertino
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Hoover Tower Observation Deck, Stanford University, 550 Serra Mall, Stanford
- 1:30 to 4 p.m.: Poki Bowl, 2305 El Camino Real in Palo Alto
- 3 to 5 p.m.: Walmart, 600 Showers Dr. in Mountain View
- 4 to 6:30 p.m.: The Fish Market, 3775 El Camino Real in Santa Clara
- 6 to 8 p.m.: Macy's at Valley Fair Mall, 2801 Steven's Creek Boulevard in Santa Clara
Sunday, March 17
- 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Bill's Cafe, 3163 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto
- 6 to 9 p.m.: Cascal, 400 Castro St. in Mountain View
- 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.: 7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave. in Sunnyvale
Monday, March 18
- 7 to 10 p.m.: Il Fornaio (Cucina Italiana), 2752 Augustine Dr. #120 in Santa Clara
- 10 to 11:30 p.m.: 7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave. in Sunnyvale
Tuesday, March 19
- 7 to 9:30 p.m.: Great Mall, 477 Great Mall Dr. in Milpitas
- 9:30 to 11 p.m.: Seniore's Pizza, 940 Monroe St. in Santa Clara
Wednesday, March 20
- 7 to 9:30 p.m.: SA-BY Thai Cuisine, 404 S. 2nd St. in San Jose
- 9 to 10:30 p.m.: Lucky, 3705 El Camino Real in Santa Clara
Thursday, March 21
- 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.: CVS Pharmacy, 1165 El Camino Real in Sunnyvale
Friday, March 22
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Safeway, 645 San Antonio Rd. in Mountain View
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: CVS Pharmacy, 1675 Hollenbeck Ave. in Sunnyvale
Health officials said individuals who at the locations and not immune to measles may be at risk of developing the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash, which can appear 7 to 21 days after the exposure.
Anyone who develops these symptoms should contact a doctor immediately.
For more information, visit SCCGov.org.