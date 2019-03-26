Santa Clara County health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure after confirming an international traveler visiting the area had the virus.

Officials said the adult traveler was exposed to measles overseas and not in the Bay Area. The case is also not tied to the cluster of three cases reported in the Bay Area earlier this month.

The traveler visited the following areas from March 16 through March 23. View a timeline below the map.

Locations Possibly Exposed to Measles The Santa Clara County Public Health Department released the whereabouts of a traveler with a confirmed case of measles. The traveler visited these 20 places from March 16 to March 23. Common symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash, which can appear 7 to 21 days after the exposure, according to the agency.

Saturday, March 16

9 to 11 a.m.: T Mobile Store, 789 El Camino Real in Sunnyvale

9:30 a.m. to 12 noon: International House of Pancakes, 644 North First St. in San Jose

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Apple Visitor Center, 10600 N. Tantau Ave. in Cupertino

12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Hoover Tower Observation Deck, Stanford University, 550 Serra Mall, Stanford

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Poki Bowl, 2305 El Camino Real in Palo Alto

3 to 5 p.m.: Walmart, 600 Showers Dr. in Mountain View

4 to 6:30 p.m.: The Fish Market, 3775 El Camino Real in Santa Clara

6 to 8 p.m.: Macy's at Valley Fair Mall, 2801 Steven's Creek Boulevard in Santa Clara

Sunday, March 17

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Bill's Cafe, 3163 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto

6 to 9 p.m.: Cascal, 400 Castro St. in Mountain View

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.: 7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave. in Sunnyvale

Monday, March 18

7 to 10 p.m.: Il Fornaio (Cucina Italiana), 2752 Augustine Dr. #120 in Santa Clara

10 to 11:30 p.m.: 7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave. in Sunnyvale

Tuesday, March 19

7 to 9:30 p.m.: Great Mall, 477 Great Mall Dr. in Milpitas

9:30 to 11 p.m.: Seniore's Pizza, 940 Monroe St. in Santa Clara

Wednesday, March 20

7 to 9:30 p.m.: SA-BY Thai Cuisine, 404 S. 2nd St. in San Jose

9 to 10:30 p.m.: Lucky, 3705 El Camino Real in Santa Clara

Thursday, March 21

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.: CVS Pharmacy, 1165 El Camino Real in Sunnyvale

Friday, March 22

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Safeway, 645 San Antonio Rd. in Mountain View

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: CVS Pharmacy, 1675 Hollenbeck Ave. in Sunnyvale

Health officials said individuals who at the locations and not immune to measles may be at risk of developing the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash, which can appear 7 to 21 days after the exposure.

Anyone who develops these symptoms should contact a doctor immediately.

For more information, visit SCCGov.org.