Possible Shooting Closes Interstate 580 in Marin County

A possible freeway shooting Monday evening closed westbound Interstate 580 in Marin County for about 30 minutes as California Highway Patrol officers investigated, a CHP spokesman said.

Someone called the CHP at 5:35 p.m. to report a possible shooting on westbound I-580 between Main Street and East Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Officer Andrew Barclay said.

The victim pulled off the highway and onto San Rafael city streets to wait for law enforcement officers.

The victims told the officers that the suspects had cut them off so they honked at the suspects, Barclay said. The suspects responded by brandishing a pistol at the victims.

Officers found damage on the victim's vehicle consistent with a bullet or other projectile hitting the vehicle. Barclay said the damage was not a hole but a dent.

The CHP closed the freeway to search for evidence. He said the victims escaped injury.

A search is underway for the suspects.