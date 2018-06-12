Posting on Popular Video Game Fortnite Battle Prompts School Lockdown in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    File image of Fortnite

    An elementary school in San Jose was placed on precautionary lockdown while police investigated an online posting referencing the school.

    Sartorette Elementary School officials said the school district on Tuesday morning received a message from a parent reporting a posting on the popular video game Fortnite Battle that referenced the school site.

    Campus officials then placed the school on precautionary lockdown while police investigate. An all-clear was given on campus by police before 10:30 a.m.

    No other information was immediately available.

      

