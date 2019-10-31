Power Restored to 'Essentially' All Shutoff Customers: PG&E

About 96% of customers in Marin have had their power restored, compared to 99% without power at the peak of the outage. Now, businesses and workers are counting the monetary losses incurred during the blackouts. Terry McSweeny reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019)

Power has been restored to "essentially" all customers affected by the PG&E power shutoffs that started Saturday and Tuesday, the utility said late Thursday.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, about 1,400 customers remained without power, meaning about 363,000 customers had their power turned back on since Wednesday norning, PG&E said.

About 800 of those still without power were in locations where wind-related damage occurred to the utility's infrastructure, PG&E said, and those repairs would be made Friday.

Also, about 1,200 customers within the Kincade Fire burn area remained without power because of the blaze, PG&E said.

Marin County Residents Still Waiting for Power Restoration

The power is back on in Marin County for most residents. But some who have been in the dark since Saturday are still waiting. Ali Wolf reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019)

Nearly 1.1 million PG&E customers were originally impacted by the consecutive power shutoff events, the utility said.