Powerball Ticket Bought in San Mateo Nets Nearly $3M Prize

A man testing his lottery luck at a San Mateo liquor store is now the proud winner of a roughly $3 million prize, the California Lottery announced Thursday.

Thomas Wiegand purchased a Powerball ticket at Centerwood Liquor located along Laurie Meadows Drive, according to the California Lottery. His ticket matched five of six numbers during the March 27 drawing, netting him a prize worth $2,939,782.

"I'm elated!" Wiegand told the California Lottery. "Let's put it this way. Working, I would have never made this amount of money in a lifetime!"

Centerwood Liquor received $14,699 just for selling the lucky ticket.