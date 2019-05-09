Powerball Ticket Bought in San Mateo Nets Nearly $3M Prize - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Powerball Ticket Bought in San Mateo Nets Nearly $3M Prize

By Brendan Weber

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Powerball Ticket Bought in San Mateo Nets Nearly $3M Prize
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    File image

    A man testing his lottery luck at a San Mateo liquor store is now the proud winner of a roughly $3 million prize, the California Lottery announced Thursday.

    Thomas Wiegand purchased a Powerball ticket at Centerwood Liquor located along Laurie Meadows Drive, according to the California Lottery. His ticket matched five of six numbers during the March 27 drawing, netting him a prize worth $2,939,782.

    "I'm elated!" Wiegand told the California Lottery. "Let's put it this way. Working, I would have never made this amount of money in a lifetime!"

    Centerwood Liquor received $14,699 just for selling the lucky ticket.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices