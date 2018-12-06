Pregnant Goats Stolen From Family Business in Morgan Hill - NBC Bay Area
Pregnant Goats Stolen From Family Business in Morgan Hill

By Diana San Juan

Published 33 minutes ago

    Green Goat Landscapers

    Family-owned Green Goat Landscapers is asking the public’s help in seeking several pregnant goats that went missing in Morgan Hill between Nov. 24 and Nov. 26.

    The owners of the landscaping company said they found an empty trailer in the area of E. Main Avenue between Highway 101 and Butterfield Blvd last Wednesday.

    "Our small family business uses these goats for fire prevention and weed abatement," a post on their Facebook page read.

    The family uses the goats to eat the weeds off overgrown yards and they are offering a reward for any information regarding the goats or the trailer.

