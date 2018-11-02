At Least 4 Earthquakes Registered in Central California

At least four earthquakes struck Central California Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quakes' epicenters were near Paicines, around 19 miles away from Salinas.

5:58 a.m. - Preliminary magnitude of 4.0

6:01a.m. - Preliminary magnitude of 3.2

6:07 a.m. - Preliminary magnitude of 2.0

6:10 a.m. - Preliminary magnitude of 3.0

Further information was not immediately available.

