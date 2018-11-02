At Least 4 Earthquakes Registered in Central California - NBC Bay Area
At Least 4 Earthquakes Registered in Central California

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    At least four earthquakes struck Central California Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

    The quakes' epicenters were near Paicines, around 19 miles away from Salinas. 

     

    • 5:58 a.m. - Preliminary magnitude of 4.0
    • 6:01a.m. - Preliminary magnitude of 3.2
    • 6:07 a.m. - Preliminary magnitude of 2.0
    • 6:10 a.m. - Preliminary magnitude of 3.0

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.

