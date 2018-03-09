At Stanford, there is one clock that still runs like it's 1899. Bob Redell reports.

Daylight savings this weekend will make us spring forward one hour. In a world of smart technology, most clocks will adjust automatically. In Stanford however, home to some of the greatest tech innovations, one clock still runs in an old school fashion.

The Seth Thomas clock was commissioned in 1899 and still runs, though sensitive to moisture and humidity.

Video Lethal Shellfish Warning Issued For Three County Coasts

"It's become a compass in the heart of campus reminding students that they might be late for class," said Michael Hazard, Stanford junior.

Hazard volunteers to wind the weights that power the clock to keep the gears tick-tocking to the right tempo.

Video NBC Bay Area and SVCF to Host Debate for California Governor

"I don't think having an appreciation for this machine means I'm obsessed with time. That’s not where my respect for this comes from," said Hazard. "It's more for the simplicity of the components being merged together than can do such an impressive thing."

As the time changes over the weekend, the clock will be stopped for 23 hours, to spring ahead those 60 minutes.