Presentation High School President Resigns

Presentation High School president and former principal Mary Miller has resigned. She steps down after numerous allegations she failed to report sexual abuse at the all-girls Catholic school. Senior Investigative Reporter Vicky Nguyen reports.

Attorney Robert Allard, who represented the victims, released the following statement on Wednesday:

"True change cannot occur until those responsible for past transgressions are held responsible. This decision is the first of what we hope are several steps in that direction. There can be no doubt that Mary Miller enabled numerous predators to sexually abuse countless young girls. Going forward, we hope that the new leaders will make student safety, instead of image and reputation, their number one priority. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the young women whose lives were devastated by the sexual abuse."

Bishop Patrick J. McGrath, Diocese of San Jose, provided the following statement:

"I commend the courageous women who have come forward over the past year to cast light upon the abuse that they and others experienced while students at Presentation High School. Through these difficult times, they have stood with one another in solidarity.

Over the past few months, I have met with some of the victims and listened to their stories and concerns. I hope that the announcement today by the Board of Directors of the change in school leadership will allow the victims, survivors, their families, and the Presentation High School community to take the next step on the path of recovery and wholeness.

The Diocese of San Jose is committed to a safe environment for all and extends support to victims/survivors and their families through the Office for the Protection of Children and Vulnerable Adults – 408-983-0113."

