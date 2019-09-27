Alleged victims are "cautiously optimistic" after Presentation High School in San Jose announced it is opening an independent investigation into claims of sexual abuse. Laura Sambol reports.

Though survivors say an independent investigation is a positive step, they say justice still has not been served.

For the last two years, NBC Bay Area has been exposing claims of sexual misconduct at the all-girls school, with some dating back nearly three decades.

A new president just announced a new outside investigation, but survivors aren't sure if this will lead to any charges.

Presentation High Launches Probe into Sex Abuse Allegations

Dina Leonis, mother of an alleged victim, doesn't want to get her hopes up over Presentation High School launching an outside investigation into claims of sexual abuse.

Leonis says a former water polo coach sexually abused her daughter six years ago. She says they reported the abuse to the school, but administrators never forwarded the information to police.

Leonis had to file a separate police report herself and prosecutors declined to file charges.

"This woman has put my family through more pain than I can even explain to you and the police did nothing," Leonis said.

Leonis believes the school's new president is sincere.

"I saw compassion. I saw a mother. I saw somebody who cared," she said. "Obviously this woman is following through with her words and for that I thank you very, very much."

But former San Jose police officer Mike Leininger has a different view. Leininger is currently a private investigator working with several Presentation High families.

"Too little, too late," he said of the outside investigation.

Leininger questions the school's motive for taking action now.

"I think that they're doing this because of potential civil litigation with the law changes coming up in 2020," he said.

That new law gives certain victims of sexual abuse whose right to sue has expired a three-year window to file a claim.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said if it receives new evidence from law enforcement, they will review it and determine if any charges will be filed.

San Jose police on Friday said at this time they have not reopened the Presentation High School case.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the school, but has yet to hear back as of Friday night.