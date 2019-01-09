President Again Threatens to Withhold Calif. FEMA Funding Over Forest Management

President Donald Trump speaks with California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom during a visit to a neighborhood destroyed by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, California.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump again threatened to cut off funding to California from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, citing concerns over forest management.

"Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest [sic] fires that, with proper Forrest Management [sic], would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money," the president tweeted.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had signed an order to FEMA. NBC has reached out to FEMA and the White House for comment.

Soon after the president's tweet, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tweeted, "Californians endured the deadliest wildfire in our state's history last year. We should work together to mitigate these fires by combating climate change, not play politics by threatening to withhold money from survivors of a deadly natural disaster."

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco, also spoke out on Twitter.

".@POTUS seems to have forgotten, yet again, that The federal government manages 57 percent of the forests in California. The state manages 2 percent. Private owners are responsible for 39 percent. Maybe this colorful map can help! #FactCheckTrump."

Trump previously threatened to take away funding from California in November, days after the deadly wildfire in Butte County broke out.

The November tweets caused backlash from state and local officials, as well as the International Association of Fire Fighters.

The president's assertions have been repeatedly questioned by fire experts.

Brian Rice, president of the California Professional Firefighters Association, in November called Trump's earlier statements about forest management "dangerously wrong."

California Gov. Brown Surveys Camp Fire Destruction

They've thrown verbal punches at one another, but on Wednesday President Donald Trump called California Gov. Jerry Brown and promised his full support in battling the two deadly wildfires that continue to ravage California. Melissa Colorado reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018)

"The president’s assertion that California’s forest management policies are to blame for catastrophic wildfire is dangerously wrong," said Rice, head of the 30,000-member organization. "Wildfires are sparked and spread not only in forested areas but in populated areas and open fields fueled by parched vegetation, high winds, low humidity and geography. Moreover, nearly 60 percent of California forests are under federal management, and another two-thirds under private control. It is the federal government that has chosen to divert resources away from forest management, not California."

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday laid out a plan for new investments related to wildfire safety.