President Barack Obama Back in Bay Area for DNCC Fundraiser

President Barack Obama returned to the Bay Area Friday to attend and speak at a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The fundraiser was held at the Atherton home of Liz Simmons and Mark Heising. Tickets ranged from $10,000 to $230,000 to attend.

Simons and Heising run a foundation dedicated to climate and clean energy.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also attended the fundraiser.

