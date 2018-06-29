President Barack Obama Back in Bay Area for DNCC Fundraiser - NBC Bay Area
President Barack Obama Back in Bay Area for DNCC Fundraiser

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 45 minutes ago

    AP
    File image of President Barack Obama.

    President Barack Obama returned to the Bay Area Friday to attend and speak at a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

    The fundraiser was held at the Atherton home of Liz Simmons and Mark Heising. Tickets ranged from $10,000 to $230,000 to attend.

    Simons and Heising run a foundation dedicated to climate and clean energy.

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also attended the fundraiser.

    NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman will have updates on NBC Bay Area News at 5 and 6 p.m. Tune in or watch livestream here.


