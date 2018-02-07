President Obama Arrives in Monterey Area -- With Golf Clubs

Former President Barack Obama arrived in the Monterey area Wednesday afternoon to attend a leadership conference.

And he had his golf clubs in tow.

The AT&T Leadership Conference, a private event that corresponds with the timing of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, has drawn past presidential visits, but it was not clear whether Obama would stick around to watch or play a little golf while he's in town.

Obama was staying at the Monterey Plaza Hotel on Cannery Row, where some local college students were on a stakeout to see the former commander-in-chief. His motorcade returned to the hotel at about 9:30 p.m.

"We actually came out looking for him," one student said. "We saw on Twitter he was going to be in Monterey, so we were like, 'Let's go.'"

Earlier Wednesday, Obama landed at the Monterey Jet Center, greeting airport employees. Golf clubs also were seen being loaded into a van.

The annual PGA tournament at Pebble Beach fields the top professional golfers and some of the best amateur and celebrity hackers in the world.

Obama, however, is not listed in the AT&T playing field.