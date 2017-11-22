President Trump Increases Amount of Federal Funding for North Bay Fire Victims - NBC Bay Area
North Bay Wildfires

President Trump Increases Amount of Federal Funding for North Bay Fire Victims

President Trump on Wednesday authorized a 100 percent federal cost share for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance

By NBC Bay Area staff

    North Bay fire victims will have more federal funding available to them after President Donald Trump on Wednesday increased the amount for disaster assistance from 75 percent to 100 percent.

    Federal funding was previously made available for public assistance, hazard mitigation and other needs assistance at 75 percent of total eligible costs under the president's initial major declaration issued for California on Oct. 10.

    Trump on Wednesday authorized a 100 percent federal cost share for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for a period of 30 days.

