Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits on the bench during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch should be suspended if he continues to sit for the national anthem.



Lynch, as he has done all season, sat for most of the United States anthem before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City and stood for the playing of the Mexican anthem.



The commander in chief, who has previously suggested that NFL players should be suspended or fired for failing to stand for the anthem, tweeted early Monday: "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the anthem last season in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. The movement he spearheaded has continued this season with some players choosing to kneel or raise fists during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.