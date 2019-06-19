Pride Flags Replaced With Christian Flags in SJ Neighborhood

Were pride flags stolen in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood a political statement or simply taken because they were at a crosswalk? Marianne Favro reports.

Those are the questions being asked by residents after the flags vanished a few weeks ago. As part of a Willow Glen tradition that has been going for several years, realtor Holly Barr said she purchased about a dozen Rainbow flags to be used at the crosswalks during pride month.

Barr said she put the flags up on June 1. The flags were gone the next day. Shortly after, Barr said the flags were replaced with Christian flags.

"If that can happen in a Northern California community, imagine how people in the LGBTQ community feels in other parts of the country," Barr said. "I hope Willow Glen gets its conscience back."

The pride flags have since returned with a message from the so-called "Pride Flag Fairy," urging people not to steal them.

Resident Valerie Avila said she is OK with people adding the Christian flag, but is not OK with people taking the pride flags.

"I do think it's hurtful because the community puts it out there," Avila said. "I don't ever think it's right to steal."