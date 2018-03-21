A Novato man already on probation for drug trafficking charges was arrested for other drug-related offenses after boasting about his ongoing drug activity on social media, the Marin County Probation Department announced Monday.

The arrest of the 24-year-old man marks the largest seizure of illegal drugs via the use of checking social media in the probation department's history, according to the department.

On the same day that the probationer "bragged on Facebook about some continued drug activity," Probation Officer Trevor Lilian took action, according to the department. Lilian knew that the man was scheduled for a regular probation check in just two days at the Marin County Civic Center.

When the man showed up for his visit, he was detained and searched, according to the department. Due to the man's probation conditions, authorities were able to also search his vehicle.

Officers proceeded to find five pounds of marijuana, roughly one-half ounce of ecstasy, one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, a digital scale, small plastic bags, three cellphones and about $2,000. The estimated street value of the narcotics was in excess of $15,000.

The man has since been booked into the Marin County Jail, according to the department. In addition to probation violations, he faces new felony charges of drug sales. His bail is $100,000.

Chief Probation Officer Mike Daly stated that the department checks probationers' social media accounts to keep an eye on their activity and make sure they are adhering to the requirements of their probation.

"When an individual is placed on supervised probation, especially for narcotics-related offenses, we will be supervising that person comprehensively utilizing all options electronically, access to a canine, global positioning systems and certainly by way of social media," Daly said in the statement. "Our office provides plenty of opportunity for legitimate employment as well. The choice is there."