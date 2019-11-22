A bus carrying a football team Friday from Carmel High School was struck by a projectile as it traveled on Hwy. 101 near Prunedale on its way to San Jose for a playoff game, leaving one student with minor injuries.

The incident, which happened around 4:30 p.m., marks the 40th time a vehicle has been hit by a projectile in that area since February. The projectile shattered the emergency glass in the school bus, but all students were cleared to play in the scheduled football game, according to the Carmel Unified School District.

Just minutes after the bus was struck, at 4:42 p.m., a silver Mercedes was struck by a projectile near Dunbarton Road.

Police are searching for a suspect.