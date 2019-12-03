Evacuations Ordered After Leak Reported on Propane Tank in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Evacuations Ordered After Leak Reported on Propane Tank in San Jose

By Bay City News

Published 12 minutes ago

    A propane gas leak prompted an evacuation in San Jose. (Dec. 3, 2019)

    A gas leak on a 500-gallon propane tank has prompted evacuation orders for a neighborhood in San Jose on Tuesday morning, a fire department spokeswoman said.

    A hazardous materials team responded around 7 a.m. to the problem reported in the 1600 block of Rogers Avenue and determined it was a leak at the valve of the tank, San Jose fire spokeswoman Erica Ray said.

    Fire crews ordered evacuations of buildings within a half-mile of the leak, Ray said.

    The leak has been secured and the order is expected to remain in effect until about 9:20 a.m. while crews monitor the situation, she said.

    No injuries were reported as a result of the leak, which has shut down Rogers Avenue between Junction Avenue and Queens Lane.


