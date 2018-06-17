Proposal For Free High-Speed Internet Across SF Shelved - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Proposal For Free High-Speed Internet Across SF Shelved

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 10:59 PM PDT on Jun 17, 2018 | Updated at 11:47 PM PDT on Jun 17, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Proposal For Free High-Speed Internet Across SF Shelved

    Free high-speed internet for all has been put on hold in San Francisco. The city’s plan to create a broadband internet service for all residents and businesses has hit a snag, according to the San Francisco Examiner. (Published Sunday, June 17, 2018)

    Free high-speed internet for all has been put on hold in San Francisco.

    The city’s plan to create a broadband internet service for all residents and businesses has hit a snag, according to the San Francisco Examiner. Outgoing Mayor Mark Farrell will not place a tax measure on the November ballot that would fund the service, the newspaper reported.

    Farrell has been leading the charge on the public internet project for years. But he told the Examiner that the city needs more details before moving forward and asking voters to approve funding.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices