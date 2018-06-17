Proposal For Free High-Speed Internet Across SF Shelved

Free high-speed internet for all has been put on hold in San Francisco. The city’s plan to create a broadband internet service for all residents and businesses has hit a snag, according to the San Francisco Examiner. (Published Sunday, June 17, 2018)

The city’s plan to create a broadband internet service for all residents and businesses has hit a snag, according to the San Francisco Examiner. Outgoing Mayor Mark Farrell will not place a tax measure on the November ballot that would fund the service, the newspaper reported.

Farrell has been leading the charge on the public internet project for years. But he told the Examiner that the city needs more details before moving forward and asking voters to approve funding.