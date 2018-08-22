Radio DJ Big Boy Involved in Odd DUI Crash with Prosecutor - NBC Bay Area
Radio DJ Big Boy Involved in Odd DUI Crash with Prosecutor

"I can’t believe what I was seeing. He was still on the bottle."

By Shahan Ahmed

Published at 11:01 PM PDT on Aug 22, 2018 | Updated at 10:58 PM PDT on Aug 22, 2018

    Getty Images for Interscope Reco
    Big Boy (File Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Interscope Records)

    Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy was involved in a crash with an apparent drunk driver Tuesday in an odd sequence of events caught on video that went viral Wednesday.

    After the crash, the alleged drunk driver proceeded to remain behind the wheel of the wrecked vehicle and drink from what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol. Eventually, police arrived on the scene and arrested the man, who stumbled and fell in process, with pants falling down around his ankles. 

    Outragous as those visuals were, the story didn't end there.

    Michael Kenneth Pettersen, 54, of Northridge was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Lt. Joe Mendoza of the LA County Sheriff's Department at the Lost Hills/Malibu Station confirmed Wednesday.

    In videos posted online, Big Boy, whose real name is Kurt Alexander, appears to be in disbelief as the driver drinks after the crash. The radio personality also did an interview with TMZ expressing shock at learning that Pettersen was a prosecutor with the LA County District Attorney's Office.

    Pettersen was reportedly on leave from the LA County District Attorney's Office at the time of the incident. In addition, the longtime attorney was no longer allowed to practice law after he failed to pay his California Bar membership fees in 2017, according to the California State Bar website.

    It was unclear why Pettersen was on leave from the LA County District Attorney's Office.

    On his Twitter page, the radio personality wrote, "I can’t believe what I was seeing. He was still on the bottle."

