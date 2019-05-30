Prosecutors to Charge Vet in Sunnyvale Crash With Hate Crime

People from multiple faiths gathered in Sunnyvale Thursday for a night of healing, a month after eight pedestrians were run over on El Camino Real.

Santa Clara County prosecutors on Thursday will file hate crime charges against the veteran who drove his vehicle through a crowd in Sunnyvale last month, according to the District Attorney's Office.

In addition to eight counts of attempted murder, Isaiah Peoples will receive two hate crime allegations for allegedly targetting two pedestrians in the crowd on El Camino Real because he belived they were Muslim or Indian.

"Prejudice is not harmless. Someone’s child is in critical condition today because of someone’s ignorance and hatred," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

People from multiple faiths gathered in Sunnyvale Wednesday for a night of healing.

Sunnyvale Army Vet Deliberately Drove Into Crowd Believing 'Some Were Muslims'

An Iraq War veteran deliberately drove into a group of pedestrians because he believed some of the people were Muslim. One of the largest Muslim organization in the Bay Area are reacting to the announcement from the Sunnyvale police chief. Robert Handa and Anoushah Rasta report. (Published Friday, April 26, 2019)

"If it's happening here in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the most liberal parts in the country, you can imagine what's happening in other parts of the country," event organizer Maha Elgenaidi from the Islamic Networks Group said. "My immediate concern was 'Am I under threat for wearing the hijab in public? Could this happen to me?'"

A city survey shows foreign-born residents make up half of Sunnyvale’s population and at the meeting, community leaders shared what they go through and spoke about how they could all unite.

"Hatred, violence, and extremism in all its forms are not welcome in Sunnyvale," said Mayor Larry Klein.

Peoples is facing life in prison if he is convicted. He's expected to appear in court in San Jose Thursday at 1:30 p.m.