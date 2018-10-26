The United States Postal Service had a list of tips on what to do if you encounter a suspicious package.

As investigators analyze at least 10 suspicious packages sent across the country to high-ranking Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Robert De Niro and Maxine Waters, you may be looking for ways to deal with a suspicious package if you come across one.

Here are some tips on how to handle the situation from the United States Postal Service.

What to Look For on Envelopes:

No return address.

Restrictive markings, like labeling it "personal."

Envelopes sealed with tape.

Badly typed or handwritten wording.

Misspelled words.

Possibly mailed from a foreign country, or using excessive postage stamps.

What to Look For on Packages:

Excessive tape.

Oily stains, discoloration, or crystallization on the wrapping.

Strange odors.

Incorrect title or addressed to the title only at a business.

Rigid or bulky packaging.

Lopsided or uneven packaging.

Protruding wires.

The USPS suggested the following tips for dealing with the package: