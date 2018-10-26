What Should You Do If You Get a Suspicious Package? Tips on How to Handle It - NBC Bay Area
What Should You Do If You Get a Suspicious Package? Tips on How to Handle It

By Heather Navarro

Published 35 minutes ago

    United States Postal Service
    The United States Postal Service had a list of tips on what to do if you encounter a suspicious package.

    As investigators analyze at least 10 suspicious packages sent across the country to high-ranking Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Robert De Niro and Maxine Waters, you may be looking for ways to deal with a suspicious package if you come across one.

    Here are some tips on how to handle the situation from the United States Postal Service.

    What to Look For on Envelopes:

    • No return address.
    • Restrictive markings, like labeling it "personal."
    • Envelopes sealed with tape.
    • Badly typed or handwritten wording.
    • Misspelled words.
    • Possibly mailed from a foreign country, or using excessive postage stamps.

    What to Look For on Packages:

    • Excessive tape.
    • Oily stains, discoloration, or crystallization on the wrapping.
    • Strange odors.
    • Incorrect title or addressed to the title only at a business. 
    • Rigid or bulky packaging.
    • Lopsided or uneven packaging.
    • Protruding wires.

    The USPS suggested the following tips for dealing with the package:

    • Stop, don't handle the item.
    • Isolate it immediately.
    • Don't open, smell or taste it.
    • Activate your emergency plan, if you have one, and notify a manager.
    • If you spot a suspicious package that you think may contain a bomb, or a chemical threat: isolate the area, call 911, and wash your hands with soap and water.

