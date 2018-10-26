As investigators analyze at least 10 suspicious packages sent across the country to high-ranking Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Robert De Niro and Maxine Waters, you may be looking for ways to deal with a suspicious package if you come across one.
Here are some tips on how to handle the situation from the United States Postal Service.
What to Look For on Envelopes:
- No return address.
- Restrictive markings, like labeling it "personal."
- Envelopes sealed with tape.
- Badly typed or handwritten wording.
- Misspelled words.
- Possibly mailed from a foreign country, or using excessive postage stamps.
What to Look For on Packages:
- Excessive tape.
- Oily stains, discoloration, or crystallization on the wrapping.
- Strange odors.
- Incorrect title or addressed to the title only at a business.
- Rigid or bulky packaging.
- Lopsided or uneven packaging.
- Protruding wires.
The USPS suggested the following tips for dealing with the package:
- Stop, don't handle the item.
- Isolate it immediately.
- Don't open, smell or taste it.
- Activate your emergency plan, if you have one, and notify a manager.
- If you spot a suspicious package that you think may contain a bomb, or a chemical threat: isolate the area, call 911, and wash your hands with soap and water.