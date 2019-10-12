Protest Blocks Turkish Airlines Ticket Counter at SFO - NBC Bay Area
Protest Blocks Turkish Airlines Ticket Counter at SFO

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 38 minutes ago

    A protest of about 100 people at the Turkish Airlines ticket counter at San Francisco International Airport is happening now, an airport manager has confirmed.

    The protest, which is blocking the Turkish Airlines ticket counter in the international terminal, is expected to continue until 6 p.m. Ticketholders are being diverted around protesters and no flights are delayed at this time.

    A Tweet from Occupy Oakland said that the ticketing counter is completely shut down.

    No other information was immediately available.

    This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

