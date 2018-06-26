Local activists on Tuesday are expected to gather at the only U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in the Bay Area to protest Trump administration immigration policies.

According to a Facebook event, just over 700 people have indicated that they will attend the "Day of Action at West County Detention Facility" event, which is slated to start at 7 a.m. and continue for 12 hours.

About 200 immigrants are detained at the facility on any given day, according to organizers.

In March, the East Bay Times reported that the Contra Costa County sheriff banned community volunteers from visiting detained immigrants. Roughly one month later, the department started publishing inmate release dates, allowing ICE to detain them upon release without being in direct violation of California's sanctuary policy.

East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier visited the facility and said the county should terminate its yearly $6 million contract with ICE.