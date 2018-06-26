Hundreds Expected to Protest at Detention Facility in Richmond - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Hundreds Expected to Protest at Detention Facility in Richmond

By Kris Sanchez

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Adopt These 10 Healthy Sleep Habits
    NBC Bay Area
    West County Detention Facility in Richmond.

    Local activists on Tuesday are expected to gather at the only U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in the Bay Area to protest Trump administration immigration policies.

    According to a Facebook event, just over 700 people have indicated that they will attend the "Day of Action at West County Detention Facility" event, which is slated to start at 7 a.m. and continue for 12 hours.

    About 200 immigrants are detained at the facility on any given day, according to organizers.

    In March, the East Bay Times reported that the Contra Costa County sheriff banned community volunteers from visiting detained immigrants. Roughly one month later, the department started publishing inmate release dates, allowing ICE to detain them upon release without being in direct violation of California's sanctuary policy.

    East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier visited the facility and said the county should terminate its yearly $6 million contract with ICE.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices